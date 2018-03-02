Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ‘unprovoked firing’

India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequentestablishment of the Line of Control. (Reuters)

Pakistan today summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh over the issue of an “unprovoked firing” by Indian troops across the Line of Control which killed a 70-year-old man. Foreign Office said that Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh and condemned the “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by the Indian forces in Kotli/Jandrot and Chirikot Sectors. The firing killed a 70-year-old man and injured a woman, it said, adding that Indian troops were using heavy automatic weapons and rockets. Faisal said despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations and carried out more than 400 ceasefire violations in 2018, resulting in the death of 19 civilians. Faisal said this “unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.”

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” said Faisal. He asked India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate the latest incident and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also urged the Indian side to allow the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequentestablishment of the Line of Control. The Foreign Office had earlier summoned India’s deputy high commissioner on February 5, 15, 20, 22, 24 and 27.