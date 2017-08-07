Pakistan security forces kill 4 terrorists in Balochistan province

The official said the terrorists had retaliated in the Kohlu and Dera Bugti areas and were killed in the firing. (Reuters)

At least four terrorists were killed today during a raid carried out by security forces in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province. A senior security official said the raids were part of the Raad ul Fasaad operation being carried out in the country against foreign and local terrorists and networks. In Karachi, three terrorists were arrested in another operation.

The official said the terrorists had retaliated in the Kohlu and Dera Bugti areas and were killed in the firing while one soldier was wounded.

“Their network has been destroyed and arms, ammunition and communication equipment seized,” he said.

The Balochistan province for years has been the target of separatists and militants who have carried out sectarian attacks and also targeted the police and security forces and installations in parts of the province.

The security forces also dismantled a terrorist network in Zhob of Balochistan to thwart a plan to target independence day celebrations.

In Karachi, three activists of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were arrested and confessed to being involved in the killings of policemen in the city.