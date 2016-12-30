Pakistan says Indus Waters Treaty can’t be abolished unilaterally

The Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) has said that Indian cannot abolish the Indus Waters Treaty, 1960, (IWT) unilaterally. (PTI)

The Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) has said that Indian cannot abolish the Indus Waters Treaty, 1960, (IWT) unilaterally. Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria told media here on Thursday, “Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation and would duly respond when any such situation arose.

However, Pakistan was actively pursuing the issue at all appropriate fora, asking for neutral arbitration of the issue.” The News further quoted him, as saying, “We will assess India’s activities within the framework of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Indus Basin Treaty cannot be altered or suspended unilaterally. No country can abrogate the treaty.” He pointed out, “There is an arbitration mechanism to resolve the dispute regarding implementation of the treaty. We resolved many IWT disputes amicably in the past.”

He also made a mention of the Kashmir issue, and said that “Pakistan wants to amicably resolve all the outstanding issues, including Kashmir, with India.”