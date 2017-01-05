Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif again praises Burhan Wani

Needling India, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today again praised Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani. (PTI)

Needling India, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today again praised Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani calling him a “vibrant and charismatic leader”.

Sharif while addressing an International Parliamentary Seminar on Kashmir here, called for an end to the “continued suffering” of generations in Kashmir.

The world needs to tell India that “enough is enough” with regard to its policy towards Kashmir, Dawn newspaper quoted Sharif as saying.

Referring to Burhan Wani as a “vibrant and charismatic leader”, he said that his “martyrdom has become a rallying point for the freedom loving people”.

He claimed that “a promise was made to Kashmir 70 years ago, not only by Pakistan and the United Nations, but also by India to recognise the people’s right to self-determination”.

He also spoke about the efforts made to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people at international fora and told the conference that Pakistan would continue to support the struggle of the people in the region.

Sharif while addressing a joint session of Parliament in October last year had praised Wani, drawing a strong reaction from India which said this shows Pakistan’s attachment to terrorism.

He had also praised the militant during his address to the UN General Assembly on September 21, describing him as a “young leader”.

India had strongly criticised Sharif’s speech at the UN, describing it as an act of “self-incrimination” by Pakistan.