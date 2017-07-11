Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif government fate rests on Microsoft font? Here is what you should know

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Sharif, has been accused of submitting “fake/falsified documents” by the Joint Investigation Team which is a criminal offence (Samaa TV)

Thirteen years ago, when Microsoft introduced a new font called Calibri, its designer or creator would never have thought of his creation being used as evidence in a corruption case, far less one linked to a very high profile global leader. But that is exactly what has happened. Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif governemnt’s fate has become inexorably linked with it, thenextweb.com reported. It transpires that the PM’s daughter Maryam’s case, according to an Express Tribune report, some documents have sentences typed in the ‘Calibri’ font. However, this font was not available before January 31, 2007, and yet the documents dated back to 2006 indicated it.

Al Jazeera reported that the investigators recommended a case be filed in the National Accountability Court after concluding there were “significant gap[s]” in Sharif’s ability to account for his familial assets. In a major blow to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Sharif, has been accused of submitting “fake/falsified documents” by the Joint Investigation Team which is a criminal offence, Pakistani media reported. Maryam and her brothers Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, as well as her spouse retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, had signed falsified documents to mislead the Supreme Court, according to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Dawn reported.

The JIT in its report said it had verified the documents through Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) letter sent to the (British Virgin Islands) BVI’s attorney general to inquire whether the BVI inquired about the beneficial owners of Nielsen and Nescoll from Mossack Fonseca, the law firm whose data was leaked and that came out in the form of Panama Papers, the News International reported.

The alleged revelations have sparked an uproar on Twitter, where the users have reacted with wit, humour and of course outrage with many dubbing the entire incident as #fontgate.

There has been speculation that Maryam would actively participate in the upcoming 2018 general elections but when her name appeared in the Panama Papers, it seemed that her political career has been blocked, Dawn further said in its report. It is also reported that she is also accused of accumulating “assets disproportionate and beyond means of known sources of income”.

The JIT concluded that the “accumulation of Maryam’s assets shows a drastic hike in the early 1990s with no declared source of income”.

According to Raja Amir Abbas, a former deputy prosecutor general with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Maryam Sharif can contest the elections until proven guilty and is convicted by the court, the Dawn further reported.