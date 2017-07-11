Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif family rejects JIT report in Panamagate as ‘trash’

Nawaz Sharif’s close aide and minister for development Ahsan Iqbal in a press conference with other ministers termed the report as “trash” after a consultation meeting held by the prime minister. (Reuters)

The Nawaz Sharif-led government today rejected as “trash” the report by a probe panel on the Panamagate case that has recommended filing of a corruption case against the prime minister, and vowed to challenge it in the Supreme Court. The six-member Supreme Court-ordered Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that probed the Sharif family’s business dealings in its report submitted to the apex court recommended that a corruption case should be filed against Sharif and his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, as well as daughter Maryam Nawaz, under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance 1999. “JIT report REJECTED. Every contradiction will not only be contested but decimated in Supreme Court. NOT a penny of public exchequer involved,” she said. Sharif’s rival and opposition leader Imran Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party told the media that the PML-N chief should resign as the country’s prime minister. “There is no need of further trial or proceedings. He should go away and should be barred from leaving the country along with other family members,” he said.

Sharif’s close aide and minister for development Ahsan Iqbal in a press conference with other ministers termed the report as “trash” after a consultation meeting held by the prime minister. “If you review this report, it has no logical argument. Neither it quoted authentic sources nor material, but is based on things that have no authenticity before the law. Therefore, we are rejecting this report, terming it rubbish,” he said. Announcing to challenge it before the court, he said: “We not only condemn this report but will completely expose and unveil its contradictions and falsification before the Supreme Court. We will demolish this report”. Iqbal said that the report is based on accusations levelled by Imran and there is nothing new in it.

Zafarullah Khan, a close aide of Sharif said: “It is PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) report and not JIT report… It is Imran Nama”. He said that the Supreme Court bench will consign the report to a “trash bin, where it rightfully belongs”.