Shahid Khaqan Abbasi named interim Prime Minister of Pakistan; Check out the many caretaker Pak PMs through the years

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. (Photo: Reuters)

Nawaz Sharif was sacked as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on July 28 after the Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified him when found guilty in the Panama Paper case verdict. On July 29, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who was the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources during Sharif third term as the Prime Minister has been named as the caretaker PM of Pakistan for 45 days. Here is a list of all the acting Prime Ministers in the history of Pakistan-

1. Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi (August 6, 1990- November 6, 1990)- He was the acting Prime Minister of Pakistan, who held the office for a brief period of three months from August 6, 1990 to November 6, 1990. Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi was appointed as the PM after former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s government was dismissed.

2. Balakh Sher Mazari (April 18, 1993- May 26, 1993)- He was appointed as the acting Prime Minister of Pakistan when President Ghulam Ishaq Khan dissolved Nawaz Sharif’s government. But his term was brief as the Supreme Court of Pakistan soon overturned the Presidential order and restored Sharif’s government bringing Mazari’s term to an end.

3. Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi (July 18, 1993- October 19, 1993)- He was appointed as the acting Prime Minister of Pakistan after Sharif resigned from his post by negotiating a settlement that resulted in the removal of President as well. Qureshi was the caretaker PM till Benazir Bhutto was re-elected for a second term in the same year.

4. Malik Meraj Khalid (November 5, 1996 – February 17, 1997)- An Independent politician, Khalid was appointed as the caretaker PM after President Farooq Leghari in November 1996 dismissed Bhutto’s government.

5. Muhammad Mian Soomro (November 16, 2007- March 25, 2008)- A Pakistan Muslim League politician, Soomro took charge of the top post after Shaukat Aziz left his post at the end of the parliamentary term. Muhammad Mian Soomro was the acting Prime Minister of Pakistan till Yousaf Raza Gillani was elected as PM.

6. Mir Hazar Khan Khoso (March 25, 2013- June 5, 2013)- Khoso was appointed as the caretaker PM by the Election Commission of Pakistan on March 24 after incumbent Raja Pervaiz Ashraf quit.