Pakistan-origin British man arrested for misbehaving with air-hostess; airline strikes back

UK police arrested a British man of Pakistani origin who allegedly verbally abused and misbehaved with a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air-hostess during the flight. (Reuters)

A group of five Pakistani origin men who were traveling together on flight PK-791 from Islamabad to Birmingham on Wednesday created a ruckus on the flight. UK police arrested a British man of Pakistani origin who allegedly verbally abused and misbehaved with a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air-hostess during the flight. According to sources, the men from the group were allegedly smoking – violating flight rules – when a cabin crew member found them in the lavatory. When a flight steward confronted the men over their action, they began misbehaving with her.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

According to PIA sources, one man in the group allegedly in particular hurled verbal abuse at the flight attendant. After which the air steward complained about the incident to the pilot and later the pilot alerted the police upon landing in Birmingham. Followed by the complaint, British police personnel asked passengers who were related to the incident to leave the aircraft. The cops further arrested one man from the group.

PIA, in its reaction, on Thursday blacklisted an unstated number of passengers for violating a no-smoking rule and misbehaving with the crew, as reported by the Dawn. In a statement by the airline, it said that the concerned passengers were not only smoking during the flight but also misbehaved with cabin crew. Nayyar Hayat who is the PIA acting CEO directed the airline authorities to ban the concerned passengers for their unruly behaviour with immediate effect.