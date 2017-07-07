Pakistan orders Shell subsidiary to pay at least $2 million for deadly tanker explosion

At least 209 people were killed and many injured after local villagers had gathered to collect the fuel spilling from the tanker. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s oil and gas regulator on Friday ordered the local subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to pay at least 210 million rupees ($1.99 million)in damages and compensation for tanker explosion that killed more than 200 people last month. A copy of the report on the June 25 explosion held Shell Pakistan Ltd responsible for the massive blast in southern Punjab province after a tanker carrying gasoline for company rolled over. At least 209 people were killed and many injured after local villagers had gathered to collect the fuel spilling from the tanker.

