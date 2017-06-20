Pakistan Motorway Police struggling to patrol CPEC citing insufficient resources

The department informed the meeting that almost double of its existing force would be required to effectively police the new and under-construction motorways that are part of the CPEC project. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has expressed its inability to patrol the length of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), citing insufficient funds and human resource. The department highlighted the situation during a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Communication on Monday, reports the Dawn. The department informed the meeting that almost double of its existing force would be required to effectively police the new and under-construction motorways that are part of the CPEC project.

It also expressed disappointment that no steps have been taken over its demand for induction of additional 10,000 officers. The NH&MP also demanded more resources, an office building and state-of-the-art equipment to perform their duties on the new roads and CPEC motorways.

Officials from the communications ministry said the federal government had approved the required budget, posts and new inductions for the motorway police, adding that a new director had been appointed to complete the process of fresh inductions by December this year. According to an official statement issued after the meeting, committee members directed that new officers should be inducted and trained by the end of the year.