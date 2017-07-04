Pakistan model Ayyan Ali currency smuggling case: Fresh arrest warrant issued in money laundering case

The punishment for smuggling money out of Pakistan comprises of a heavy fine and imprisonment up to 14 years. (AP)

A fresh arrest warrant has been filed against Pakistani model Ayyan Ali for a 2015 money laundering case, Dawn reported. Customs officials in Islamabad had caught Ali smuggling $506,800 in her luggage at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport. She was taking the huge amount of currency to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The cash limit at the airport is $10,000. According to a BBC report, Ali said that the money was acquired through legal sales of property and she was not aware of the customs rules. The punishment for smuggling money out of Pakistan comprises of a heavy fine and imprisonment up to 14 years. She was arrested in March 2015 and was denied bail. She spent four months at the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi after which she was granted bail. In November, a special custom, excise and taxation court had rejected the plea to register a case against her, calling it unreasonable, Dawn reported. In February 2017 she left for Dubai after she was removed from the Exit Control List, according to India Times. She missed about 12 court hearings in the time and the reason cited was her mother’s sickness.

Judge Sheeraz Kayani was enraged and said that Ali had said before that she was sick herself. She also said that Ali went abroad without court’s permission. According to the BBC, Ali began cat-walking at 16 and became a successful model in the country. She was also expected to represent Pakistan in the Miss Universe contest. Reportedly she received VIP treatment at the prison due to her high profile past during her time at Adiala.