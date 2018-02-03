Pakistan Minister allegedly shoots wife thrice, uses same weapon to kill himself

In a shocking incident, a senior minister in Pakistan’s Sindh province allegedly killed himself after murdering his wife. 71-year-old Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani’s bullet-riddled body was found in his house along with that of his wife.

In a shocking incident, a senior minister in Pakistan’s Sindh province allegedly killed himself after murdering his wife. According to PTI, 71-year-old Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani’s bullet-riddled body was found in his house along with that of his wife. Bijarani and his lawmaker wife Fariha Razzaq were found lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom in their posh Defence Housing Authority residence in Karachi on Thursday. The Pakistani official first killed his wife and then used the same weapon to commit suicide, the police said.

According to police, both were shot dead at close range. An initial post-mortem report suggests Bijarani killed his wife before committing suicide, the deputy inspector general police, South Zone Karachi said in a statement. “On the basis of an available crime scene or circumstantial evidence and initial post-mortem report, it appears that Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani killed his wife and then committed suicide with the same weapon,” the statement said.

The examination of the crime scene and dead bodies indicated that the death was caused by firearms, the DIG said, adding that Bijarani received one gunshot in the head while his wife three bullets — one on head and two on abdomen. “According to initial forensic/ballistic report of Forensic Science Laboratory, all the empty bullet casings collected from the crime scene has been fired from the same weapon,” the statement added. During the initial investigations, police secured the crime scene and photographed properly, also the DVR of CCTV cameras installed at the house has been seized, the DIG said. “Relevant evidence” – blood samples, bullet empties, fingerprints – were as also collected from the scene.

While police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the deaths, they had interviewed six individuals – including two police guards and four domestic servants – in which it was revealed that the couple was having altercations over the past few days. The house was locked from inside and the door was forcibly opened by Bijarani’s son and servants, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Bijarani had served as a senator as well as an MNA and also held the portfolio of Sindh’s Education Minister. He was elected in 2013 from PS-16 Jacobabad. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, senior government and party officials reached Bijarani’s house after the news of the minister’s death broke.