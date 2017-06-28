Pakistan man jailed for killing co-worker with smelly feet in Dubai

A supervisor testified that the incident happened shortly after he had permitted the workers to go and rest in the electricity room because it had a cooler. (Representative image PTI)

A 22-year-old Pakistani man has been jailed here for five years for stabbing his compatriot co- worker to death because he had a smelly feet, according to a media report. The man, an electrician, and his countryman co-worker were resting in the air-conditioned electricity room during a break in July last year. The co-worker slept on the floor and put his feet up facing the electrician’s face, before the latter asked him to remove his feet because of the bad smell. When the co-worker refused, the two got into a heated argument that developed into a fight before other workmates intervened and stopped the brawl, the Gulf News reported.

The 22-year-old rushed to a nearby warehouse at the construction site where they had been working, came back with a razor and stabbed the co-worker in his neck. On-site surveillance cameras showed the electrician hiding the razor behind him before he attacked the victim three or four times. Medical reports said the victim, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the hospital in a critical state on July 26 and slipped into a coma.

Despite several operations, he succumbed to his injuries on July 31. The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of killing his countryman. During trial, he had pleaded not guilty. “We had a fight and when he tried to assault me, I assaulted him back,” the defendant told the court. The presiding judge said the accused will be deported after serving his jail term. A supervisor testified that the incident happened shortly after he had permitted the workers to go and rest in the electricity room because it had a cooler.