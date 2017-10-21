Pakistan International Airlines plane sustains damage after collision at Toronto Airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman said flight PK-789 sustained minor damage and has been transferred to the hangar for necessary maintenance. (Representative Image: Reuters)

An airport fuel vehicle collided with the engine of a PIA plane during refuelling at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Saturday. A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman said flight PK-789 sustained minor damage and has been transferred to the hangar for necessary maintenance, Geo TV reported. The spokesman added that PIA has informed the local service-providing company of the incident and sought an explanation. All passengers have been transferred to hotels as the flight, which was to take off from Toronto to Lahore, is expected to be delayed by 16 hours.