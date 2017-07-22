Pakistan gets 165 million euros loan from France for energy projects

Shahid Mahmood, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD), French ambassador Martine Dorance and Country Director of the AFD Jacky Amprou signed the Agreements at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. (Reuters)

Pakistan has signed loan agreements worth to 165 million euros with France for receiving financing for energy sector projects.Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar witnessed signing of two loan agreements between the Pakistan Government and French Development Agency (AFD) for the financing of energy sector projects – Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Tranche-IV and Mangla Power Plant Rehabilitation Project, reports Dunya news.Shahid Mahmood, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD), French ambassador Martine Dorance and Country Director of the AFD Jacky Amprou signed the Agreements at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

Dar on the occasion appreciated AFD’s continued support and assistance for the economic development of Pakistan. He also welcomed AFD’s new strategy to develop and open new sectors of cooperation which include water and sanitation in Faisalabad, Clean Energy project in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and Urban Transport System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The objective of the program is to make energy sector more affordable, reliable and sustainable, supporting economic growth through the expeditious implementation of the National Power Policy, 2013.