Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar may leave Finance Ministry soon

He said it was most likely that a non-elected adviser would be appointed and the decision would be made public in the next couple of days. (IE)

The decision to replace embattled Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has been made at the highest levels of government, said a senior official. “The decision was taken after getting a green signal from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” Dawn news quoted the official as saying. He said it was most likely that a non-elected adviser would be appointed and the decision would be made public in the next couple of days.

Shaukat Tarin, who served as Finance Minister in the PPP government, and Dr Ishrat Husain, who was Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan during Pervez Musharraf’s regime, are among those being considered for the job. According to reports, the name of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail is also on the list, as is that of Ahsan Iqbal, currently holding the twin ministerial portfolios of interior and planning.

Dar was indicted on September 27 in a corruption reference but has continued to serve as the Finance Minister amid strong criticism from the opposition parties. An accountability court had on November 14 issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the minister due to his absence from court. Dar is accused of accumulating assets worth an estimated Rs 831.7 million, which is disproportionate to his known sources of income.