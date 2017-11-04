Pakistan Customs seizes smuggled smart phones worth $2.6 million

Pakistan Customs has seized a large number of smuggled smart phones and tablets worth a whopping Rs 284 million here, a media report said today.

Pakistan Customs has seized a large number of smuggled smart phones and tablets worth a whopping Rs 284 million here, a media report said today. The high-end mobile phones of Q-Mobile company and tablets had been imported by falsely declaring them as LED lights and bulbs, The Express Tribune reported. The action was taken after a tip-off that some importers were misusing the facility of green channel under paperless system and clearing their goods from Karachi illegally, according to Customs officials. A 40-feet container loaded on a trawler was intercepted near mobile market in Saddar area here, Customs Collector Iftikhar Ahmed said.

Upon interrogation, it was confirmed that a large number of mobile phones and tablets, worth Rs 284 million (over USD 2.6 million) was present inside the container, which had been brought into Pakistan without the payment of duty and taxes, he said, adding that the container was seized. The container was carrying Rs 284 million worth of goods, which included 27,200 mobile phones of Q-Mobile worth Rs 136 million, 35,790 assorted mobile phones worth Rs 143.16 million and 531 Amazon tablets worth Rs 5.31 million, the official added.