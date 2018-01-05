Pakistan claims it can survive without US aid

The remark comes three days after President Donald Trump made a scathing remark against its ally in the war on terrorism and accused Pakistan of lying and deceiving while receiving billions in aid.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on Thursday that Pakistan could survive without United States’ aid, as the similar situation had occurred in the past too. “They did it in the past as well, which is evident from our history. They have always betrayed us in hard times,” Geo News quoted Asif as saying.

The remark comes three days after President Donald Trump made a scathing remark against its ally in the war on terrorism and accused Pakistan of lying and deceiving while receiving billions in aid.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump posted on Twitter on Monday.

In the latest development, the United States’ State Department confirmed the stopping off the aid to Pakistan on Thursday. As of now, they have announced suspension of only military aid, the humanitarian assistance would continue.