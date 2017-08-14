Pakistan, China are all weather friends: PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

In a bid to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and infrastructure development, both countries have signed a strategic cooperation agreement. (Reuters)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan and China are all weather friends and strategic partners. “Pakistan-China bilateral ties are time tested and our relationship has attained new heights after the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that is a game changer for the region and beyond,” Radio Pak quoted Abbasi, saying. In a bid to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and infrastructure development, both countries have signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

The signing ceremony was held at the Abbasi’s house in Islamabad during the visit of Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang. Radio Pakistan has reported that Pakistan and China have also signed the Letters of Exchange for Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Schools project. China’s vice premier Yang had arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to take part in its 70th Independence Day celebrations.