Pakistan bomb blasts: Explosions in Parachinar kill 15, injure 70

Pakistan bomb blasts: The injured have been rushed to the hospital. (Photo for representation only by Reuters)

Pakistan bomb blasts: Two powerful blasts resulted in the death of 15 people while 70 others were injured in Pakistan’s northwestern town of Parachinar, according to Associated Press. According to the political administration, the blast reportedly took place near the Akbar Khan Market as quoted by Pak media. While the reason behind the blasts is still not known, security forces have rushed to the area and have started the rescue process. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Wazir Khan Wazir, a senior government official told Reuters that the blasts took place at a market within three minutes of each another, according to a report by IE. People were there in the market buying food for iftar the meal breaking the fast in the evening during this holy month of Ramadan when the blast took place, the report further stated.

Earlier in the day, a suicide car bomber in southwestern Pakistan struck near the office of the provincial police chief resulting in the killing of at least 11 people and leaving 20 wounded, according to an AP report.

Further details awaited.