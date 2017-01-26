Pakistan bans prominent journalist Amir Liaquat from TV

Pakistan electronic and print media watchdog, Pemra, on Thursday banned the country’s prominent TV anchor Amir Liaquat for “preaching hate”. (Reuters)

Pakistan electronic and print media watchdog, Pemra, on Thursday banned the country’s prominent TV anchor Amir Liaquat for “preaching hate”. “Amir Liaquat and his programme has been banned with immediate effect for preaching hate,” a notification issued by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) read.

“Aamir Liaquat, the host of the programme named ‘Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga’ shall not host any programme or appear in any manner, including but not limited to, as a guest, analyst, reporter, actor, in audio, video beeper, promo/advertisement on BOL NEWS,” the notice read.

The media watchdog added: “In case of non-compliance of the above orders, the licence for the channel BOL NEWS shall be suspended with immediate effect.” Social activist Jibran Nasir had filed an official complaint with the Pemra against the TV anchor for “maligning” him.

In his complaint to the media watchdog, Jibran said the anchor of BOL Network started a “malicious, defamatory and life endangering campaign” against him and the bloggers who went missing between January 4 to 8.