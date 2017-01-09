Pakistan assures to offer training services for defeating menace of terrorism: General Bajwa

General Bajwa noted that sharing of best experiences through series of exercises had improved counter terror combat skills of both Chinese and Pakistani troops. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Islamabad will continue to offer its training services for defeating the menace of terrorism and bringing peace.

General Bajwa made these remarks while speaking to officers and troops at the concluding sessions of high profile training exercise between Pakistan and China.

The Army Chief visited the National Counter Terrorism Training Centre (NCTC), Pabbi and witnessed the final day of the two months long Pak- China exercise Warrior-4, which was focused on high impact counter terrorism operations both in rural and urban areas using heli borne and special forces of both countries.

General Bajwa noted that sharing of best experiences through series of exercises had improved counter terror combat skills of both Chinese and Pakistani troops.

You may also like to watch

He emphasized that such exercises have integrated the two armies and will help Pakistan to eliminate terrorism from the region.

“Our newly built NCTC has been recognised as a world class facility and is attracting other armies for training with our Army,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted General Bajwa as saying.

General Bajwa appreciated the interest of friendly countries in training with the Pakistan Army.

He commended the staff of training centre for having trained Rangers, Police, Airports Security Force (ASF) and other services also in fighting terrorists.

Later, the Chinese Military Commander paid his gratitude to the Pakistan Army for the highest standard of training and skills, an asset that China shall continue to benefit.

“Our successful training and closeness will help further consolidate long term trusted strategic friendship of our two eternally friendly countries,” said the Chinese Commander.

Earlier on his arrival, General Bajwa was received by Commander 1 Corps, Lieutenant General Umar Farooq Durrani.