Pakistan army’s reign of terror continues on Pashtun community, women taken as sex slaves

Umar Khattak, Pashtun activist, on Saturday, spoke about Pakistani atrocities on the community and said that they were forming a Pashtunistan Liberation army to launch an armed struggle against Pakistan. Khattak said that the Pashtunistan liberation army would put an end to terror. He asked for the global community to support them in their struggle against tyranny. Khattak spoke against Pakistan and said that the country had misled the community for a long time and they won’t be fooled anymore. He added that Pakistan wanted the region to set up terror camps and hence wanted to evict them. The Pashtun activist further claimed that according to the UNHCR records, about 5 lakh people from the area have fled to Afghanistan to escape from the atrocities of the Pakistan army.

According to Khattak, the Pakistan army has demolished several houses, looted markets, and raped women. He termed it as a catastrophe. He further informed the media that Pakistan had kept hundreds if Pashtun girls in Lahore as sex slaves. They have also kidnapped girls from SWAT and Waziristan. Although the reports are to be confirmed yet, considering Pakistani army’s track record in Balochistan, this does not look like much of a myth.

Earlier, it had been reported that the Pakistani army had operated in Balochistan and neighbouring regions with unchallenged authority and committed inhumane crimes against the people, so much so that the Asian Human Rights Commission had to intervene in the matter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day speech had spoken about the atrocities committed by the Pakistani state and its army in the in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir region. The Pakistan army had reportedly been beating up and torturing people and committing all sorts of crime in the region.