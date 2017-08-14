Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa hoists largest flag in Wagah Border

The flag is the highest one in South Asia and the eighth highest in the world. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa hoisted the largest national flag at Wagah Border on the eve of the country’s 70th independence anniversary, the media reported on Monday. The flag, made entirely in Pakistan, was hoisted on a 400-feet pole at midnight. The size of the flag is 120 feet by 80 feet, reports Dawn news. The flag is the highest one in South Asia and the eight highest in the world. The hoisting ceremony was followed by a grand fireworks display and an address by Gen Bajwa. “Some 77 years ago, Pakistan resolution was passed in Lahore. Pakistan came into being on the night of 27th Ramazan…it was a blessed night. “Today, the country is progressing on the path of the law and the Constitution. All Institutions are working properly. We will make Pakistan the country of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal (poet).

“We have rendered many sacrifices…We will never forget our martyrs. We will execute each and every terrorist in Pakistan. I want to tell our enemies, whether they are in the in east or west, that your bullets will end but not the chests of our jawans (soldiers),” the army chief said. Acknowledging Pakistan’s “internal and external challenges”, the COAS said: “I assure you that we will never let you down. Any power that will aim to weaken Pakistan, the Pakistan Army and all other institutions will foil their attempts.” On Monday, the Pakistan Air Force will stage its largest-ever show in Islamabad which will feature aerobatic teams from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, reports Dawn news.

The day will begin with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad along with a 21-gun salute in each provincial capital. Flag hoisting ceremonies will be held in the provincial capitals and district headquarters, and change of guard ceremonies at Mazar-i-Quaid and Mazar-i-Iqbal. The main ceremony of Independence Day will be held at Islamabad’s Convention Centre, where the President and Prime Minister will hoist the national flag.