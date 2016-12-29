Pakistan Army chief confirms death sentences for eight militants

The development came less than two weeks after General Bajwa approved the death sentences of 13 militants allegedly involved in carrying out an attack on Bacha Khan University in Charsada. (Dawn news)

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the death sentences of eight terrorists involved in killing of Sabeen Mahmud, security personnel, abduction of Chinese engineers besides carrying out an attack on members of Ismaili community in Karachi’s Safoora Goth.

“COAS confirmed death sentence of 8 terrorists, 3 others awarded imprisonment. Convicts involved Safoora, Sabeen, Chinese engineers & LEAs,” Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet. According to the ISPR, the terrorists, tried by the military courts, were involved in killing of 90 persons and injuring 99 others.

“Explosives were also recovered from their possession.” The development came less than two weeks after General Bajwa approved the death sentences of 13 militants allegedly involved in carrying out an attack on Bacha Khan University in Charsada among other terror offenses, reports the Express Tribune.