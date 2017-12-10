Over 300 militants surrender in Pakistan

More than 300 militants, including 17 of their commanders, of banned organisations have laid down arms and surrendered to the government in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. (Reuters)

More than 300 militants, including 17 of their commanders, of banned organisations have laid down arms and surrendered to the government in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The militants surrendered at a ceremony in Quetta, the provincial capital, officials said. Chief Minister of Balochistan, Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, told the ceremony that the law and order situation is being improved in the province. “Those who are conspiring against Pakistan will never succeed in their evil designs,” he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in August 22, militants and a commander of the banned Baloch Liberation Army had surrendered to security forces.