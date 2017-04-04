Over 2100 police officials killed in China since 2012. (Reuters)

Over 2,100 police officers have been killed and 22,000 others injured while on duty since 2012 in China, according to Chinese Ministry of Public Security today. Last year, 362 police officers died while on duty, the Ministry said. A total of 2,105 police officers have been killed and 22,977 others injured while on duty in China since 2012, it said.

During the three-day holiday for Tomb-Sweeping Day, people across the nation commemorated police officers who have died. The China Police Daily launched a section on its website for online memorial activities, with millions of visits and more than 6,400 comments, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Also watch:

The cemeteries deployed 33,000 service staff, 76.6 per cent more than a year earlier, to maintain order during heavy traffic, helping disperse 899,000 vehicles, up 43.5 per cent year-on-year.

Tomb-Sweeping Day, or Qingming, falls early April, when Chinese people commemorate their deceased loved ones by visiting tombs and offering sacrifices. Modern and more eco-friendly ways of honoring the deceased have emerged in recent years, such as “Internet tomb-sweeping” and sea-burials.