Over 150 escape ‘semi-open’ Brazil prison; 62 still at large

During the melee, 152 inmates escaped. Military police recaptured 90 of them and were looking for the rest.

By: | Sao Paulo | Published: January 25, 2017 4:39 AM
Brazilian authorities say more than 150 prisoners have escaped a so-called semi-open prison during a riot, and more than 60 remain at large.

The Department of Penitentiary Administration for Sao Paulo state says today’s riot at the lockup in the city of Bauru began when a guard confronted a prisoner who was using a cellphone.

The penitentiary department says in a statement that the situation has been brought under control.

At Brazil’s “semi-open” prisons, inmates are allowed to leave for work and family visits. The country has seen a spate of violence at its higher-security lockups this year, with more than 120 people killed.

