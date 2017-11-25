Over 1,200 flee Myanmar’s Arakan state to take refuge in Mizoram

As many as 1,240 people from Myanmar’s restive Arakan state have crossed the border and taken shelter in neighbouring Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, officials said today. (Image: IE)

As many as 1,240 people from Myanmar’s restive Arakan state have crossed the border and taken shelter in neighbouring Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, officials said today. The people who crossed over yesterday were mostly Buddhists and Christians, and they speak the same tribal language as the locals. They fled their homes after the Myanmarese Army clashed with the ‘Arakan Army’ militants recently, they said.

Deputy Commissioner, Lawngtlai district, Arun T told PTI over phone that elaborate security arrangements were in place and personnel from the Assam Rifles and state police were deployed in the area.

The district administration has arranged food and medical supplies for the Arakanese, he said. The government officials, on condition of anonymity, said that 500 people took shelter in Laitlang village while Zochachhuah, Hmawngbuchhuah and Dumzautlang villages hosted 420, 200 and 120 people, respectively. “Several of them have put up at their relatives’ place while the others were provided accommodation in village community halls and school classrooms,” they said.

This is the fourth instance in recent months of Myanmarese people entering the state, the officials said, adding that the Arakanese have claimed that they had heard firing on Thursday night. The locals volunteered to provide food to the Arakanese people and arranged shelter for them, they said.