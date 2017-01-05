Over 100 clerics arrested in Lahore for trying to ‘celebrate’ slain governor’s assassination

The Punjab Police has arrested over 100 clerics for attempting to hold a rally in Lahore to ‘celebrate’ the assassination of governor Salman Taseer’s death anniversary. (AP)

The Punjab Police has arrested over 100 clerics for attempting to hold a rally in Lahore to ‘celebrate’ the assassination of governor Salman Taseer on his death anniversary.

Taseer, who had angered religious zealots with his statements against the country’s controversial blasphemy laws, was killed in 2011 by one of his guards for supporting Asia Bibi, a Christian woman charged with blasphemy. The clerics had gathered to hold a rally on Main Boulevard in Gulberg area of the city, reports the Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah has organised two separate rallies, one on Mall Road and the other in Gulberg led by Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali and Hafiz Khadim Hussain Rizvi respectively.

The clerics were given a go-ahead to hold a rally on Mall Road but not in Gulberg.

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, with allegations often prompting mob violence.