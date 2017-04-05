Outrage as Syria ‘chemical attack’ kills dozens

A suspected chemical attack in rebel-held northwestern Syria killed dozens of civilians including children and left many more sick and gasping today, causing widespread outrage. (Reuters)

A suspected chemical attack in rebel-held northwestern Syria killed dozens of civilians including children and left many more sick and gasping today, causing widespread outrage. The attack on the town of Khan Sheikhun killed at least 58 civilians and saw dozens suffer respiratory problems and symptoms including vomiting, fainting and foaming at the mouth, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said. Syria’s opposition blamed President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, saying the attack cast doubt on the future of peace talks. The army denied any involvement in a statement blaming “terrorist groups” for using “chemical and toxic substances”. At least 19 children and 13 women were among the dead, the Observatory said, and an AFP correspondent in Khan Sheikhun saw many people on respirators. If confirmed, it would be one of the worst chemical attacks since Syria’s civil war began six years ago.

The incident brought swift international condemnation, with the United States, France and Britain all pointing the finger at Assad. The White House condemned what it called a “reprehensible” attack by Assad’s forces. UN envoy Staffan de Mistura said the attack was believed to be chemical and launched from the air, adding that there should be a “clear identification of responsibilities and accountability”. The Observatory said the attack on a residential part of Khan Sheikhun came early on Tuesday, when a warplane carried out strikes that released “toxic gas”. As well as those killed, at least 160 people were injured, it said, and many died even after arriving at medical facilities. The monitor could not confirm the nature of the gas, but said the attack was probably carried out by government warplanes. “We heard strikes this morning… We ran inside the houses and saw whole families just dead in their beds. Children, women, old people dead in the streets,” resident Abu Mustafa said.

Also Watch:

Russia’s military, which has been fighting in support of Assad’s government since September 2015, denied carrying out any strikes near the town. Hours after the initial attack, air strikes also hit a hospital in the town where doctors were treating victims, the AFP correspondent said, bringing down rubble on top of medics as they worked. He saw a young girl, a woman and two elderly people dead at a hospital. A father carried his dead little girl wrapped in a sheet, her lips blueish and her dark curls visible. As doctors worked, a warplane circled overhead, striking first near the facility and then hitting it twice, inflicting severe damage and prompting nearly a dozen medical staff to flee. Speaking to AFP, medic Hazem Shehwan said victims of the earlier attack had symptoms including “pinpoint pupils, convulsions, foaming at the mouth and rapid pulses”.

Khan Sheikhun is in Idlib province, which is largely controlled by an alliance of rebels including former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front. The province is regularly targeted in government and Russian air strikes, and has also been hit by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, usually targeting jihadists. The Observatory said 16 people, including 11 children, were killed today by air strikes in Salqin, in north Idlib province.

Syria’s leading opposition group, the National Coalition, blamed Assad for the Khan Sheikhun attack and demanded that the United Nations “open an immediate investigation” and hold those responsible to account. Damascus officially joined the Chemical Weapons Convention and turned over its declared chemical arsenal in 2013, as part of a deal to avert US military action.

That agreement came after hundreds of people — up to 1,429 according to a US intelligence report — were killed in chemical weapons strikes allegedly carried out by government troops east and southwest of Damascus. But there have been repeated allegations of chemical weapons use since, with a UN-led investigation pointing the finger at the regime for at least three chlorine attacks in 2014 and 2015. The army again denied using chemical weapons today, insisting “it has never used them, any time, anywhere, and will not do so in the future”. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it was “seriously concerned” by reports of the attack. And the UN’s Commission of Inquiry for Syria said it had begun investigating the “alleged use of chemical weapons”.