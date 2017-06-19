Orlando Airport honours dog, throws big retirement party for it, gets sent off in style

Gema had served at the Orlando International Airport for over five years. (Orlando airport)

Gema, a service dog, that worked at a the Orlando International Airport in Florida has received a retirement party to remember from its handlers and airport staff. Gema had served at the Orlando International Airport for over five years. The Orlando airport tweeted ”We are celebrating the retirement of one of our most loyal and dedicated employees and we are sending her off in style”. Gema, the star of the party, was treated by an oversized doggie treat and a shiny pink tiara, which was dubbed her retirement crown, according to an an ABC news report. Gema’s handler Eddie said ”In the darkness, she is my eyes, She is my sister. When I feel lonely she lets me know that I am not”

Meanwhile, in India, the Delhi Police is about to retire nine-year-old Ruby, its last German Shepherd. The dog squad of the Delhi Police has a total of 72 dogs, which includes 67 Labrador Retrievers, four Cocker Spaniels and 1 German Shepherd. Dharambir who is in-charge of Delhi Police’s K-9 unit says that German Shepherds are the kings of dogs, he says “The breed is as capable as Labradors, but Labrador’s are calmer than German Shepherds”.

Ved Prakash, Ruby’s handler, has told the Indian Express that the dog’s hind legs have become weak and are not capable of supporting the dog’s weight. Ved Prakash said, ”One day I saw that Ruby had trouble getting up. I took her to the veterinary hospital in Moti Bagh, the veterinarian told me that it is time for Ruby to retire”. Prakash added that German Shepherds have a deformity in their hind legs, because of which they appear bent, with age their legs become weak”. Another policeman who handled Ruby told the Indian Express that it was very friendly and that it will be missed’.