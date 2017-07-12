On North Korea nuclear issue, Chinese media tells US and Japan: Stop ‘trumpeting’, take responsibility

This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea’s KRT on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, shows what was said to be North Korea leader Kim Jung Un, center, applauding after the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in North Korea’s northwest. Kim Jong Un has something his father and grandfather could only dream of, an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the United States with a nuclear weapon. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. (KRT via AP Video, File)

An article in China’s state-sponsored People’s Daily Online has told US and Japan to stop putting the sole responsibility of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula on Beijing. The article alleges that both the US and Japan have “ramped up” pressure on China to make more efforts to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes. Last week, North Korea tested a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile.

The article says it is “totally groundless” to say that China has not lived up to its responsibility to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula. It accuses the US and Japan to have reignited the “China responsibility theory” to hide their own failure on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue. Both countries have also “refused to fulfill their duties to negotiate” for a peaceful resolution, it claims.

The article quotes China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, who said on Tuesday that China does not hold the keys to the issue as the core of the Korean Peninsula issue is the “conflicts between the DPRK and the United States” and it is an issue of security.

Geng said that China was not the focus of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue nor the one country that escalated the tension. The article claimed that China has always played a “constructive role” in seeking a solution” and done its “share” to promote peace talks and support nuclear non-proliferation.

The article advises US and Japan: “Keeping mounting pressure without any engagement would be dangerous. If truly wishing for sustained regional stability, all should understand each other’s concerns, pool their wisdom and bring this issue back to the track of dialogue as soon as possible.”