Oil giant Shell rushes to pull cardboard cutouts of female staffer after groping photos flood social media

In a bizarre case, life-sized cardboard cutouts of a female employee were removed by petrol giant Shell in Malaysia after people started posting photos of them performing lewd acts on it. The cutout was of a female employee of Shell Oil Company there. After the photos of pictures of men kissing the figure, holding her hand and touching her chest and crotch had gone viral on Facebook and other social media platforms, the company removed the cutouts from all of its Malaysian petrol stations, as reported by BBC.

The Royal Dutch Shell advertisement featured a 25-year-old female employee, dressed in a red T-shirt, black trousers, a black headscarf and name tag. She appeared happy, smiling with her thumb raised in the air. While the woman told the local paper that she felt “humiliated” by the images that were doing the rounds on the social media and said that though the people must be just be joking, she felt humiliated because that was still herself although it was just an image.

Meanwhile, the energy giant has expressed its concern over the issue and called it ‘disrespectful’. The company also said that it would not condone the distasteful and suggestive acts. “We do not condone this disrespectful act, which is completely against the culture of Malaysians and Shell’s core values,” Shell said in a statement, as quoted by AFP. The company also criticised the extreme behaviour of the men and urged netizens to refrain from sharing the images, it said,”We urge netizens and members of the public to refrain from sharing these images further.” However, a man who was involved in the act has apologised for his actions on his Instagram account, as per the reports by Malysia’s Straits Times. “I let excitement get the better of me,” he told the newspaper.

As per the reports, the company has more than 950 Shell stations across Malaysia which serve nearly a million customers each day.