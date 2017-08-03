Official website of Government of Pakistan hacked, Indian Independence Day along with national anthem posted by hackers

The homepage of the official website of Pakistan Government after it was hacked. (Twitter)

The official website of the Pakistan government was attacked by anonymous hackers on Thursday. According to news agency PTI, Indian national anthem and Independence Day greetings were posted on the government of Pakistan’s official website at pakistan.gov.pk but its was soon restored to its normal working. According to reports, as soon as the website was opened, the hackers’ message that read- ’15 August, Happy Independence Day’ was displayed and the Indian national anthem played in the background. The website was hacked around 1500 hours IST and along with the Independence Day message it also displayed “Hacked by Ne0-h4ck3r”.

The hackers posted Ashoka Chakra in Tricolour, along with Indian Independence Day message. Another message that was posted on the website read, “Freedom in the Mind, Faith in the words…Pride in our Souls…Let’s salute those great men, who made this possible.” The message was followed by the Indian national anthem, “Jana gana Mana…”. The foreign office of the Pakistan Government in Islamabad is still to react to the incident.

This is not the first time when such an incident has taken place in Pakistan. Earlier, when a military court in Pakistan pronounced a death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, almost thirty Pakistan government websites were hacked to avenge the move.