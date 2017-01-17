Barack Obama admin sent ‘very tough’ message to Pakistan to dismantle safe havens of terrorists network: Envoy Richard Verma

Richard Verma said US wants peace in the region and has condemned terrorist activities in the Indo-Pak border areas. (AP)

Obama admin has given “very tough” message to Pak asking it to dismantle safe havens of LeT, JeM, Haqqani network, said US envoy Richard Verma.

Former United States of America President, Barack Obama last year also took a stand against terrorism sponsored in Pakistan at 71st UN General Assembly session. He took an indirect dig at Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and being engaged in a proxy war with India. Obama had said that nations engaged in “proxy wars” should end them. If not, he warned the “embers of extremism will continue to burn” causing sufferings to countless human beings and export of extremism overseas, PTI reported. This was after Obama’s his Secretary of State John Kerry asked Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to prevent terrorists from using his country’s territory as safe havens.

Verma, US Ambassador on Tuesday also said that the last two years have marked the best in the Indo-US relationship when President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met nine times and over hundred initiatives were undertaken. He said that US strongly condemns repeated incursions and infiltrations by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups into India.

Verma said the US wants peace in the region and has condemned terrorist activities in the Indo-Pak border areas. US and India have strong Defense Trade and Technology Initiatives (DTTI), he added. The two countries have been working together to build aircraft carrier and combat aircraft including helicopters.The attack in Uri, Kashmir in September 2016 by four Pakistani terrorists on the Indian security forces caught the attention of the world. Several countries have expressed their solidarity with India against Pakistan’s “proxy war”.

