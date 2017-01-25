Now, Robin Hood restaurant! Eatery charges the rich, feeds poor free of cost!

The restaurant has become a sought after for customers. (Reuters)

The Robin Hood restaurant in Spanish capital Madrid has shown an unique way not only letting the poor and homeless people inside the hotel, but also treating them for free. The main mission of the restaurant is to charge the rich during breakfast and lunch and feed the poor free of cost at night.

As per NPR report on it’s website npr.org, the restaurant has become a sought after for customers as every week as well known chefs come their to cook every week. What’s more, the restaurant is fully booked till March for paying customers.

The restaurant which was opened last year, is run by an 80-year old Catholic priest Ángel García Rodriguez, who is also known as Padre Angel. He also fixed a signboard outside the restaurants showing do’s and dont’s.

The octogenarian has also converted a nearby church into a community centre. The church is the only one in the city that open round the clock every day. As per the report, free wifi is also available in it.

Even as the country is crawling back from economic downfall, the after effects are still being seen in Spain. It is therefore, the effort being done by the restaurant to feed 100 poor people is extraordinary and laudable.