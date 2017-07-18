Now, husbands in China have reason to go shopping with their wives; know why

Now, husbands in China have reason to go shopping with their wives. (Representational Image/Reuters)

The one thing that is common between almost all husbands in this world is that they do not like to go shopping with their wives. But the Global Harbour mall in Shanghai wants to fight that statement. According to The Paper, a mall has erected a number of glass pods for wives to leave their husbands in if they do not want to be dragged around the aisles. Husbands can rest assured! This is not a prison type cell, it is actually a great option as inside each of these pods is a chair, monitor, and, most important, a gamepad too. What adds to the excitement is that the games are retro, 1990s variety. As per the report, at the moment the pod service is free. An employee told the Paper that it will become a paid service in the future. Men will have to scan a QR code and would be able to pay through the phone. Men who have tried the service said that it is a very good idea as per reports.

Yang, a customer of the pod said,”Really great. I’ve just played Tekken 3 and felt like I was back at school!” Another man, Wu, agreed but said that that he thought there were areas for improvement. “There’s no ventilation or air conditioning, I sat playing for five minutes and was drenched in sweat.”

China mall introduces ‘husband storage’ pods for shopping wives – BBC News http://t.co/2MsbYuvQ44 — Chris Higgins (@chrismhiggins) July 18, 2017

Meanwhile, this creative innovation has been the source of humor on Chinese social media. It has also sparked a debate about the idea of it being rolled out even wider. A user who is in support of the idea says,”these pods give these men an incentive to go shopping and to pick up the bill” for their wives. But others disagree. “If my husband just wants to go out and play games, what’s the point of bringing him out?”