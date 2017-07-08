Not denied visa to India Foundation researchers: Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy on Saturday said that it has not denied visa to two researchers of a seven-member India Foundation delegation for visiting the Fudan University in Shanghai.

The Chinese Embassy on Saturday said that it has not denied visa to two researchers of a seven-member India Foundation delegation for visiting the Fudan University in Shanghai. Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counsellor Xie Liyan denied the report and said that all seven members of India Foundation delegation to visit China got their visas in time. There were reports that China has also put the visa of India Foundation Director Alok Bansal on hold and denied visa to two researchers, following the developments the foundation on Friday called off the visit.

“As far as I know, all seven members of India Foundation delegation to visit China got their visas in time. None of the visa application was denied. The delegation will visit China as scheduled,” the embassy said in a statement. It added: “The Chinese side always welcomes and supports the exchanges of think tanks between China and India. It is not true that the source of India Foundation claims that two of its junior research members were denied visas and the visit to China of the delegation has been canceled.”

On Friday, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, who is on the Board of Directors of India Foundation, had denied media reports that he was denied visa by China but confirmed that visas of two of their researchers were rejected. India Foundation and Fudan University held the third edition of their bilateral interaction in Delhi on December 4 to 5 last year. In continuation of this bilateral interaction agreement, a seven-member delegation of the Foundation was to visit Shanghai.

Bansal on Friday said that his visa was put on hold, and told the media: “No idea why the visa was denied. It’s the discretion of the Chinese government to give visa. It’s a shock because we didn’t think that visa would be a problem.” The report of denial of visa to Indians comes amid rising tensions between the two countries due to a border stand-off. Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jayant Sinha and M.J. Akbar are among the Board of Directors of India Foundation.