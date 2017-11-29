North Korea successfully launches new ICBM, claims that it can reach all of US

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile that can reach all of the US (source: Reuters)

In the latest update on North Korea ballistic missile launch, the Kim Jong-un ruled nation cleared that it has successfully launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the “Hwasong-15” that can reach all of the United States, the isolated country’s state media said on Wednesday. The missile is the North’s most powerful ever, and it flew 950 km (590 miles) for 53 minutes while reaching an altitude of 4,475 km (2,781 miles), according to a statement read by a television presenter.

US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In warned today that Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile launch posed a “grave” global threat. “Both leaders underscored the grave threat that North Korea’s latest provocation poses not only to the United States and the Republic of Korea, but to the entire world,” the White House said in an account of a crisis call between Trump and Moon. Trump also spoke today with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the United States, Japan and South Korea requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting to address Pyongyang’s launch of what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Trump and Shinzo Abe and reaffirmed their commitment to combat the North Korean threat after a ballistic missile fired by the reclusive nation apparently landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). This test by Pyongyang comes barely a week after the US slapped fresh sanctions on North Korea and declared it a state sponsor of terrorism. “North Korea’s ICBM test today is another indication that despite attempts to increase international pressure on Pyongyang, the Kim Jong-Un regime is determined to continue its dangerous pursuit of a robust nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles testing program,” said Senator Ben Cardin, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

