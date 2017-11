urveillance camera footage released by the UNC shows the soldier running across the military demarcation line into the South for several meters as he pursued the defector, before hesitating and turning back to the North.

A North Korean soldier crossed the border into the South in breach of a 1953 armistice agreement as he pursued a defector who was shot last week, the US-led United Nations Command (UNC) said today. Surveillance camera footage released by the UNC shows the soldier running across the military demarcation line into the South for several meters as he pursued the defector, before hesitating and turning back to the North.

(Further details awaited)