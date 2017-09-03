North Korea says hydrogen bomb test was perfect success

North Korea said on Sunday it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb designed to be mounted on its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile, producing a greater yield than any of its previous nuclear tests. The hydrogen bomb test ordered by leader Kim Jong Un was a “perfect success” and was a “meaningful” step in completing the country’s nuclear weapons programme, state television said. The announcement came hours after a large earthquake that appeared to be man-made was detected near the North’s known nuclear test site, indicating that the reclusive country had conducted its sixth nuclear test.
Sep 3, 2017 at 7:37 pm
Closely relevant to this development is the alert of this Vedic astrology writer on 16 May 2017 for more care and appropriate strategy in article - “ Is World War III around the corner ?” - published in Summer ( April-June) 2017 issue of The Astrologer’s Notebook , from North Port , Florida. The alert had said , among other things , that war or war like scenario could take a serious turn between vulnerable countries near sea during August –September 2017 involving major global powers. Obviously it could be WWIII. The text reads as : - “ The global events predicted in ths article could likely begin to show up in mild measure from 24 June and after in present year 2017 to grow up gradually for a final show during 19 August to 4 September with peak hype on 30 August ( it could be 29 August in west)”. It seems the alert of this writer has been indicative and accurate as well.
Reply