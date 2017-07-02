North Korea calls for dissolution of UN Command in Seoul

North Korea on Saturday called for the dissolution of the United Nations Command in Seoul. (Representative Image: Reuters)

North Korea on Saturday called for the dissolution of the United Nations Command in Seoul. The call, made by the National Peace Committee of Korea — the country’s official institution dealing with inter-Korean issues — said that the US brought the UN Command to Seoul in July 1957 in support of South Korea, shortly after the Korean War broke out in June 1950, Xinhua reported. It said Washington’s aim was to “internationalise the Korean peninsula issue and establish the Asia-version of NATO.”

“The US and the pro-American elements of South Korea are working hard to preserve the UN Command, a leftover of the Cold War and lever for aggression,” it added. The statement accused the US of wanting to “ignite a second Korean war and stifle North Korea by force of arms under the signboard of the UN.”