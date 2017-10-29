North Korea accuses Japan of ‘hysteric’ smear campaign

Tokyo says the development of a nuclear and missile programme by North Korea is posing a threat to Japan’s national security. (Reuters)

North Korea has accused Japan of playing up Pyongyang’s alleged nuclear threat ahead of the election in Japan earlier this month.The Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee issued a statement, saying during the election, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had kicked up “a hysteric anti-North Korea racket” by “trumpeting” about “nuclear threat” and the need to find a “solution to the abduction of Japanese” by North Korea, Xinhua news agency reported.

“It is a trite trick used by the sinister and crafty Japanese reactionaries to kick up an anti-North Korea smear campaign in order to mislead the public… and maintain power whenever they are thrown into a serious ruling crisis due to political inability and all kinds of corruption and irregularities,” the statement said on Saturday.

Abe had repeatedly brought up North Korea’s nuclear and missile programme in his election campaign.