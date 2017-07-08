Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai finishes school, joins Twitter; posts 7 tweets back to back, gains thousands of followers within hours

Malala Yousafzai is a renowned advocate for girls’ education and women’s equality.

Malala Yousafzai, a renowned advocate for girls’ education and women’s equality, on Friday joined micro-blogging site Twitter. Within hours of her first tweet she gained thousands of followers. The 19-year-old sent out her first tweet on Friday morning. Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala has spent years fighting for girls around the world to get to go to school and now she is a high school graduate. “Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me,” she wrote. “I’m excited about my future, but I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education.” She founded the Malala Fund to raise money for girls’ education initiatives. Two years after she was shot, Yousafzai became the youngest receiver of the Nobel Peace Prize.”Each girl’s story is unique — and girls’ voices are our most powerful weapons in the fight for education and equality,” she tweeted. Yousafzai became the youngest-ever Nobel laureate in 2014, when she was recognised for her advocacy of the right of all children to education. Her campaign led to a Taliban assassination attempt near her home in Swat that left her severely wounded. She went to Britain for medical treatment. In 2012, a Taliban gunman shot her in the head for advocating education for girls in her native Pakistan. On Friday, Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai completed her schooling in Britain, calling the achievement “bittersweet”. Her newly opened Twitter account gained more than 134,000 followers in three hours. Here are the series of 7 tweets sent out by Malala:-

Yousafzai, who will be turning 20 this month, had been attending a school in the city of Birmingham where she was treated after the shooting in October 2012. After blogging and campaigning for girls’ education in her native Swat valley, she was shot as she rode back to her village on a bus after taking an exam. Yousafzai has since become a global icon for girls’ education, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Yousafzai has excelled at school and is awaiting the results of her A-level exams next month. She has been offered a place to study at Oxford University. She has chosen to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics, a prestigious course that has produced many British politicians and world leaders including late Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto.