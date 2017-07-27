No sign yet of Pyongyang firing missile: Seoul

North Korea moved a truck-mounted transporter erector launcher (TEL) to the vicinity of Kusong near the country’s northwestern coast, according to Pentagon officials. (Representative image Reuters)

South Korea’s military on Thursday said there was no clear indication yet of another North Korean ballistic missile launch to mark the 64th anniversary of the armistice agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War. “Currently, there’s no sign of an imminent North Korean missile launch,” Army Col. Roh Jae-cheon, spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), said at a press briefing. “Our military is continuing to closely monitor North Korea’s every possible provocation, mobilizing combined surveillance assets with the US,” Yonhap news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

Last week, North Korea moved a truck-mounted transporter erector launcher (TEL) to the vicinity of Kusong near the country’s northwestern coast, according to Pentagon officials. If confirmed, it portends another missile provocation by the North following the July 4 firing of an intercontinental range ballistic missile. On Thursday, the two Koreas will mark the 64th anniversary of the Armistice Agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War, although it has never been replaced by a formal peace treaty.