No plans to fire Robert Mueller: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that he has no plans to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the media reported. “I haven’t given it any thought…I’ve been reading about it from you people. You say, ‘Oh, I’m going to dismiss him’. No, I’m not dismissing anybody,” he told the media on Thursday. Trump said that he has not passed notes to Mueller through his lawyers but that his administration is working with the special counsel despite their belief that the probe is investigating something that never happened, reports CNN. “We have an investigation of something that never took place,” he said. Trump added that he was eagerly awaiting the findings from the House and Senate investigations into Russia’s 2016 election meddling, CNN reported. “I mean, I want them to get on with the task,” he said, saying “But I also want the Senate and the House to come out with their findings.” Trump has long derided Mueller’s probe, calling it a “witch hunt” and suggesting his team is “biased”. On Thursday, Trump also said he did not win the election because of Russia, but because he was a better candidate than his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton.