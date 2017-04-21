‘No doubt’ Syria has retained chemical weapons: Jim Mattis

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis. (Reuters)

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said during a visit to Israel today that there can be “no doubt” that Syria has retained some chemical weapons and warned President Bashar al-Assad’s regime not to use them.

Mattis, speaking during a press conference with Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman, declined to comment on the number of weapons Washington believes Syria has retained.

US President Donald Trump’s administration carried out a strike against a Syrian airbase earlier this month over an alleged chemical attack on a rebel-held town.