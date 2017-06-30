No childcare makes single mother skip class, read her professor’s heartwarming response

21-year-old Morgan King juggles between her education and her baby girl Korbyn and surviving alone got a bit hard. (Twitter/Morgan King)

A University of Tennessee student and single mother to a 3-month old baby couldn’t find a babysitter and emailed her professor apologizing for the unscheduled absence. The professor’s response was more than compassionate, it was a complete eyeball grabber. 21-year-old Morgan King juggles between her education and her baby girl Korbyn and surviving alone got a bit hard. On June 16, she posted a picture on Twitter of the email response of Professor Sally B. Hunter after she asked to be excused for the day. Dr Hunter responded that lack of child support for single parents is a prominent issue. She suggested that King should just bring Korbyn to class the next time a situation like this arises. Explaining the decision, Dr Hunter said that she is in the Department of Child and Family Studies and it would only make sense if she allowed a child inside the class just so her student can have the opportunity to study. The tweet which had the professor’s response garnered more than 27k likes and more than 5k retweets on Twitter.

Told my professor I missed class yesterday bc I couldn’t find childcare & this was her response. I’m literally crying. So blessed/thankful???????? pic.twitter.com/3QaThJRXdo — Morgan King (@morgantking) June 16, 2017

According to Bored Panda, apart from studying, King also works at a restaurant to support the child. The whole incident highlights the need for a mechanism for single parents to pursue work or education while also taking care of their children. In case childcare is not available on a particular day, like what happened to King, the person might miss out on their education.