Nikki Haley confirmed as new US envoy to the United Nations

The US Senate has approved the name of South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as the country’s next ambassador to the United Nations. Halley’s name was confirmed by the Senate, after the lawmakers voted 96-4 in her favour. She would be in charge of advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda in an institution, whose effectiveness has been questioned by the latter, reports the Washington Post.

Halley, who has no formal diplomatic experience, will now have to step down as the South Carolina Governor to take her new diplomatic job. The four senators, who voted against her, were Bernie Sanders, Christopher A. Coons, Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich.

Earlier, Halley’s nomination was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee through voice vote. Prior to her tenure as governor, Haley was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, serving from 2005, till her election as governor.

She was the first female Governor of South Carolina and the second Indian American, after Bobby Jindal, to serve as a governor in the United States.